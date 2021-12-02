John P. Farrell

Sept. 14, 1931 - Nov. 24, 2021

OWASCO — John P. Farrell, 90, of Oakridge Road, Owasco, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Auburn Community Hospital. Born in Auburn on Sept. 14, 1931, John was extremely happy to have reached and celebrated his 90th birthday.

John was the son of the late Frederick J. Farrell, Sr. and Margaret Murphy Farrell. True to his Irish roots John never missed an Irish flag raising ceremony at Memorial City Hall.

John was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church. He was employed by the City of Auburn Water Department for 39 years retiring as the Owasco Water Shed Inspector.

John had a love for horses which was instilled in him by his father. The family operated a riding stable when he was young and John could be seen saddling horses and escorting riders on the trail. He continued to enjoy raising, riding and caring for his beloved horses on his Oakridge Road farm.

John is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 35 years, Mary Steele Farrell; his sister-in-law, Patricia Farrell; many nieces and nephews; grandnieces and grandnephews; cousins and close friends. John also leaves to mourn his loss his two pinto horses, Dardashaa and Savanna Storm, as well as his cats, Smokey and Simon.

In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his siblings: Frederick J. Farrell, Jr., William M. Farrell, David A. Farrell, Mary Burkholder and Marjorie Nolan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at 11 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fleming.

Donations in memory of John P. Farrell may be made to the SPCA of the Finger Lakes and the Finger Lakes Land Trust.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., Auburn, NY.

John was a great guy...truly one of a kind. Happy trails John ... until we meet again.