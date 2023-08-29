April 2, 1942 - Aug. 24, 2023

AUBURN - John P. Sofsky, Jr., 81, of Auburn, passed away at his home on August 24, 2023. Born in New York, NY on April 2, 1942, John was the son of the late John, Sr. and Winifred (Ryan) Sofsky.

He was employed many years with Gould Pumps as a Human Resource Officer. John was an avid reader and enjoyed camping and traveling with his wife, Jeanne. They visited many places throughout the years including several trips to Europe and Cape Cod every summer.

John is survived by his loving wife, Jeanne Sofsky; his daughter, Sherene (Michael) Lamontagne; his grandchildren Therese, Jenna, Gabrielle, Erin, Quinn and Hannah; and one great-grandchild, Sage Gaunciale. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his brother, Edward Sofsky.

A memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Auburn. Friends may visit with the family prior to mass, from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. in church.

