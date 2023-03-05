John Patrick Dellonte

1937 - 2023

UNION SPRINGS - Our beloved father, John Patrick Dellonte, of Union Springs, NY, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2023, at the age of 85.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Vera "Jean" Dellonte; his children Alisa Dellonte Hall (John Hall), Michael Moore, and Mark Dellonte (Amy Barry); two sisters, Marie (David) Kudla and Nancy (Michael) Keefe; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

John was born in 1937 in Auburn, NY. During his school days, John played the piano, enjoyed playing the trumpet and was a member of the football team. He graduated in 1955 from West High School and continued his education by attending St. Francis Preparatory School, where he earned his varsity letter for football and won the York Novice Wrestling Championship in the heavy-weight class. He then served as a medic in the Army from 1956 to 1958.

A proud 55-year member of the Plumber & Steamfitters Local 73 Union, John was a pipefitter and foreman for most of his life. He was known for his attention to detail and for being "go-to-guy" when you needed a helping hand.

Throughout his lifetime John served his church communities by sharing his talents. He was the radio room producer at the Second Baptist Church in Auburn for several years and also helped his fellow parishioners establish the new Auburn Alliance Church building.

During his retirement, John became Mayor of the Village of Union Springs where he served the community for two years. In his free time, John enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, painting, going for walks in the woods, connecting with his lifelong childhood friends and spending time with his family. John was loved dearly and will be greatly missed.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Ambrogio "Charlie" and Elizabeth Dellonte; his sons John Dellonte and Richard "Rick" Dellonte; and his godson, Thomas Keefe.

Visitation will be hosted by Auburn Alliance Church, 630 N. Seward Ave., Auburn from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023 with a memorial service immediately following at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the church or to the St. Jude's Children's Hospital, a charity that John and Jean have supported for several years.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., Auburn. To offer condolences please visit whitechapelfh.com.