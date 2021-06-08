John R. Brown

1935-2021

AUBURN - John R. Brown, 86, 59 Metcalf Drive, Auburn passed away peacefully Monday June 7, 2021 at Matthew House.

John was a lifelong Auburnian, the son of George and Phyllis Brown. A former employee of Firth Carpet Co, Red Star Express, State of New York Corrections and Bass Pro.

A member of Sacred Heart Church, Utopia Club, and was a former softball coach, having won many league championships. He was a charter member of the Snake Bite Club.

Surviving are his wife, Rita Foot Brown whom he married on April 12, 1955; their three sons: Craig (Nancy) Brown, of Auburn, William (Tess) Brown, of Auburn, Michael (Laurie) Brown, of Auburn; grandchildren: Amy Brown (Dave Auman), Sara Brown, James (Siobhinn) Brown, William Brown, Jr., Katie (Nate) Brown, Cassandra Brown; several nieces, nephews, cousins.

He was predeceased by a son, Mark, and siblings, Phyllis, Florence, Mary, Mae, Kate, Edward.

Calling hours will be held today Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Sacred Heart Church from 3 to 7 p.m., 90 Melrose Rd., Auburn.