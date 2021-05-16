John R. Crawford

He was a life resident of Auburn, the son of the late Charles and Donna (Kenny) Crawford. "John-John" as he was affectionately known by his family, was a very proud graduate of Cayuga Community College. John lived life to its fullest, enjoying the simpler things in life. He especially loved to dance and his smile would light up the room, anywhere he was. John also had a very mischievous side as well. You had to watch him closely, because mysteriously things would show up missing. John surpassed many odds, living into his 50s, when he was only given months to live. He will be sadly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know this special man.