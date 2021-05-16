John R. Crawford
AUBURN - John R. Crawford, 52, of Auburn, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home, early Thursday morning, May 13, 2021.
He was a life resident of Auburn, the son of the late Charles and Donna (Kenny) Crawford. "John-John" as he was affectionately known by his family, was a very proud graduate of Cayuga Community College. John lived life to its fullest, enjoying the simpler things in life. He especially loved to dance and his smile would light up the room, anywhere he was. John also had a very mischievous side as well. You had to watch him closely, because mysteriously things would show up missing. John surpassed many odds, living into his 50s, when he was only given months to live. He will be sadly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know this special man.
He is survived by his loving siblings, Mary (Terry) Clifford, Linda (Joel) Smith, Donna Besner, Charles (Tesha) Crawford, Richard Crawford, Rosie (Vince) Besner, Joey Crawford as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A calling hour will be held this Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. with a service to immediately follow, all in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the E. John Gavras Center, 182 North St., Auburn NY 13021.