John R. DiVietro
AUBURN - John R. DiVietro, 74, of Auburn, passed away June 30, 2021 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
He was the son of the late Joseph and Marion (Falcone) DiVietro. John graduated from West High School, class of 1965, and received his Bachelor's degree from Kent State University in Business Administration in 1970. He spent his career as a realtor and owned DiVietro Real Estate.
John was an outgoing and affable man who enjoyed conversations with people from all walks of life and all nationalities. In addition to Auburn, he lived several years in Florida and NYC. John's travels took him to Europe, Russia, Egypt, Israel and the Caribbean Islands; his favorite was Egypt. Through his travels he learned about different cultures and various arts and cuisines lending him a broad appreciation of what the world has to offer. As a young boy he was drawn to the performing arts and throughout a significant portion of his life he cultivated this interest.
He is survived by his brother, Joseph DiVietro; nieces Kari (Steve) Baier, LynAnn DiVietro; nephews Joseph DiVietro III, Mark DiVietro; as well as several cousins and many good friends. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his cherished sister-in- law, Judy Bouck DiVietro.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Acknowledgements should be mailed to Joseph DiVietro, P.O. Box 962, Auburn, NY 13021.
In lieu of flowers, please make in memory donations to: Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Dr., Auburn, NY 13021.
Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.