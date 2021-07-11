John R. DiVietro

He was the son of the late Joseph and Marion (Falcone) DiVietro. John graduated from West High School, class of 1965, and received his Bachelor's degree from Kent State University in Business Administration in 1970. He spent his career as a realtor and owned DiVietro Real Estate.

John was an outgoing and affable man who enjoyed conversations with people from all walks of life and all nationalities. In addition to Auburn, he lived several years in Florida and NYC. John's travels took him to Europe, Russia, Egypt, Israel and the Caribbean Islands; his favorite was Egypt. Through his travels he learned about different cultures and various arts and cuisines lending him a broad appreciation of what the world has to offer. As a young boy he was drawn to the performing arts and throughout a significant portion of his life he cultivated this interest.