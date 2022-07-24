John R. Farrington

Nov. 4, 1942 - July 21, 2022

OWASCO — John R. Farrington, 79, the loving husband of Cheryl (Howland) Farrington, of Owasco, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022 at his home. Born in Auburn, Nov. 4, 1942, John was the son of the late Louis and Mary (Coburn) Farrington and was a graduate of West High School.

He was a United States Navy Veteran and following his honorable discharge, John was employed and retired from Austeel, following 32 years of faithful service. He enjoyed his trips to the casino, mowing lawns, volunteering his time with the Holy Family chicken barbecue and was an avid Notre Dame fan.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; children: Dawn Baccari (Ron), of FL, Sheri Farrington, of Auburn, Kristi Farrington, of Camillus, Robert Farrington, of Seneca Falls, David Farrington, of Jordan, Karen McLaughlin, of Auburn and Kimberly Martinez (Juan), of Auburn; brother, James Farrington (Margaret), of Auburn; one sister, Margaret Mary Cole (Don), of CA; sister-in-law, Pat Bialaszewski, of Port Byron; former wife, Judith Farrington; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by one sister, Alice Bellnier; and niece, Debbie Schooly.

Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 11 a.m. in Holy Family Church. Burial with full Military Honors will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours for John will be conducted Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn, NY 13021.

Contributions may be made in memory of John to Holy Family Church, 85 North St., Auburn or Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Drive, Auburn.

