John R. Morsch

John was born in Springwater, NY on Sept. 12, 1924 to John and Anna Morsch. He graduated from Wayland High School in 1942 and enlisted in the Navy in 1943. John served as a Radioman on the Destroyer USS Greene and the Battleship USS Arkansas seeing action in North Africa, the Invasion of Normandy and the South Pacific.

Upon honorable discharge from the Navy, John returned to New York where he graduated from Ithaca College with a Degree in Physical Education. While at Ithaca, John was on the cross country and track teams where he led the 1948 track team to an undefeated season. He married Mary Regina Hope in July of 1950 and they moved to Sherrill, NY where they both taught for one year. In 1951 he continued his teaching career at Weedsport Central School. John was a respected Physical Education teacher, coach, and athletic director for 30 years. During his tenure, he started the boys' track, cross country, and golf teams. His football teams were 39-13 including undefeated county championships in 1955 and 1959. John's basketball teams won five county championships and a sectional championship during his 14 years as basketball coach. In his coaching career, his teams posted a 291-158 record for a 65% winning percentage. John was inducted into the Weedsport Central School Sports Hall of Fame in 2007.