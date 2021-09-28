John R. Traver

May 3, 1931 - Sept. 25, 2021

BUSHNELL, FL/Formerly WEEDSPORT — John R. Traver, 90, a United States Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War and resident of Weedsport, NY, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital. Born in Auburn, NY on May 3, 1931, he was the son of the late Donald and Marjorie (Wilson) Traver. He attended Weedsport High School and was previously the Service Manager at Kennedy Chevrolet for over 30 years.

John and his wife, Ellen, moved to Red Oaks RV Resort in Bushnell, FL upon retirement where he enjoyed working in the resort kitchen, traveling, riding his motorcycle and playing marbles with friends. John especially loved spending time with family and friends and sharing a laugh with everyone.

John is survived by his daughter, Teresa Traver; sons: William (Kathy) Traver, Terry (Trish) Traver and Patrick (Mary) Traver; brothers: Roy (Eileen) Traver and Earl (Sharon) Traver; grandchildren: Eric, Cassandra, Jesse, Alisha, Austin and Kara; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his very close friend, Bob Jorolemon. Along with his parents, John was predeceased by his loving wife of 62 years, Ellen Traver in 2020 and his siblings, James Traver, Blanche Dickson and Donald K. Traver, Jr.

Calling hours for John will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. A funeral service will be held prior to calling hours at 1 p.m. Burial will be held privately for family in Weedsport Rural Cemetery. Donations in John's name can be made to the Weedsport American Legion. Condolences for the family may be offered at whitechapelfh.com.