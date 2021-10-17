John Roger Deal

Dec. 14, 1940 - Oct. 3, 2021

JOHNSON CITY, TN - John Roger Deal, 80, of Johnson City, TN, died Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Life Care Center of Gray from Alzheimer's.

John was born in Auburn, NY and had resided in Johnson City for the past 26 years. He was the son of the late Dorothy Vannais McLean of Auburn, NY, and the late John H. Deal.

In addition to his mother and father, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, John McLean, and brother, Randy Deal.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Virginia (Searls) Deal; two daughters, Stephanie Deal (husband Drew Scharoun) of Auburn, NY, and Amy Auchtung of Johnson City; his granddaughter, Peyton Auchtung; great-grandson, Greyson Wilcox; three brothers, Peter (Dawn) McLean of Ruskin, FL, Tim McLean of Skaneateles, NY, and Rory (Lynne) McLean of Ellicott City, MD; several nieces, a nephew; and great-nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Izzo's White Barn Winery, 6634 Cayuga Road, Cayuga, NY 13034.

