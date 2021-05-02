John S. Fitzsimmons

May 6, 1929 - Apr. 25, 2021

CAMILLUS - John S. Fitzsimmons, 91, of Camillus, passed away on April 25, 2021.

He spent 60 years living and working in central New York, in both Auburn and Camillus. John was born on May 6, 1929 in Minneapolis, MN, the son of Sylvester and Adah (Imlah) Fitzsimmons.

John joined the US Army at age 17 after WWII and was stationed in northern Japan. He attended the University of Minnesota on the GI Bill, studying engineering and business. He worked in the Midwest for several years before moving East with General Electric, where he spent almost 20 years as an Industrial Engineer, before changing course and purchasing F.P. Riester, Inc., a truck and farm equipment business outside Auburn, NY from which he retired in 1996.

John's political interests and activism spanned the decades. He was a founding member of the Cayuga County Committee against the Vietnam War; he protested against nuclear arms and power; and he participated in a wide range of Syracuse Peace Council projects. He traveled widely to speak out and protest against oppressive and unjust US government policies. In the last year he was pleased to see the large and broad actions against the police killing of George Floyd.