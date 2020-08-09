× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John Thomas Turney

AUBURN — John Thomas Turney, 96, of Auburn, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 in Gilbert, AZ. John was born in Union Springs, NY, the son of the late Frederick and Charlotte Clark Turney. John and his family moved to Attica where he graduated from Attica High School.

After graduation John enlisted in the Army and served with an anti-aircraft division in the Battle of the Bulge during WWII. Upon discharge John moved to Auburn where he lived most of his life.

After graduation from the New York Institute of Applied Arts and Sciences in 1949, he worked for Nye-Wait Company for 18 years and was the general foreman for the Auburn Correctional Facility for 19 years until retiring in 1986.