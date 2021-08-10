John W. Fisher
Aug. 31 , 1932 - Aug. 7, 2021
FLEMING — John W. Fisher, 88, of Fleming, NY, died Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, just short of his 89th birthday.
Born on Aug. 31, 1932, to William and Dora Fisher, he lived all of his farm life in Cayuga County. He was blessed to have his daughter Janie choose a career in nursing, as she provided much of his health care during the past few years, enlisting the help of the rest of the family along the way, so he could remain in his own home.
John was predeceased by Gloria (Culver) Fisher, mother of his three stepsons, Rebecca Culver, step-granddaughter, Kay Fisher, his first wife and mother of his two daughters and son, Bernadine and Lewis Bradt, sister and brother-in-law and Dora Mae Bradt, niece.
Surviving are his daughters: Jane (Ron) Walsh, Jeanne (Larry) Baldwin; son, Jim (Lynn) Fisher; stepsons: Craig (Marlene) Culver, Keith Culver (Lorena Fiore), Clair Culver (Ellie Peavey); as well as his 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the funeral service following at 1 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., located 197 South St. in Auburn. Masks are required for unvaccinated individuals and are optional for vaccinated individuals. Private burial service will be at Sand Beach Cemetery in Fleming. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to the Scipioville Presbyterian Church, 3428 State Route 34B, Scipio Center, NY, 13147.
