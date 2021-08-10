John W. Fisher

Aug. 31 , 1932 - Aug. 7, 2021

FLEMING — John W. Fisher, 88, of Fleming, NY, died Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, just short of his 89th birthday.

Born on Aug. 31, 1932, to William and Dora Fisher, he lived all of his farm life in Cayuga County. He was blessed to have his daughter Janie choose a career in nursing, as she provided much of his health care during the past few years, enlisting the help of the rest of the family along the way, so he could remain in his own home.

John was predeceased by Gloria (Culver) Fisher, mother of his three stepsons, Rebecca Culver, step-granddaughter, Kay Fisher, his first wife and mother of his two daughters and son, Bernadine and Lewis Bradt, sister and brother-in-law and Dora Mae Bradt, niece.

Surviving are his daughters: Jane (Ron) Walsh, Jeanne (Larry) Baldwin; son, Jim (Lynn) Fisher; stepsons: Craig (Marlene) Culver, Keith Culver (Lorena Fiore), Clair Culver (Ellie Peavey); as well as his 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.