John W. Hawkins

Dec. 24, 1954 - Nov. 28, 2021

WEEDSPORT — John W. Hawkins, 66, formerly of Weedsport, NY, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

He graduated from Weedsport Central and went on to attend RIT.

John was predeceased by his parents, Betty and William R. Hawkins.

He is survived by his brother, Richard (Patricia) Hawkins; niece, Sarah Hawkins; nephew, Michael Hawkins; two grand-nieces and a grand-nephew.

Services are private.

