John W. "Jack" Agne
Jan. 24, 1940 — Aug. 9, 2020
SENNETT — John W. "Jack" Agne, 80, of Walker Road, Sennett, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Jack was born in Watertown, NY on Jan. 24, 1940 to Eloise (Irish) Agne and Oscar George Agne.
Jack was employed for over 25 years at Marine Midland Bank, both in Auburn and in Syracuse, then worked in security at various locations around Central New York, and finally, at the Holiday Inn in Auburn, prior to retiring and providing loving care for his wife of almost 39 years, Judith “Judie” Agne. Jack contributed to his community through membership in the Auburn Lions Club, and being an active scout master. He was an avid photographer, and especially enjoyed nature photography. Other hobbies included coin collecting, model airplanes, football, the study of WWII, and air and space craft.
Jack is survived by his stepdaughter Kim (Tim) Kromer Murphy; grandchildren David Hill, Joshua Kegley, Robin Larrabee, Christopher Timmons, TJ Murphy, and Charlie Murphy; brother-in-law David Neese; nephew Kenneth Neese; and great aunt Vivian Howland. In addition to his parents, Jack was predeceased by his wife, Judie, in 2015; and his mother-in-law, Betty Neese, in 2012.
Donations in memory of Jack may be made to Auburn Community Hospital. Jack and Judie were both grateful for the excellent and attentive care they received there over the years.
Following Jack's wishes there will be no services. It was Jack's longstanding wish to donate his body to science. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc, Auburn. whitechapelfh.com
