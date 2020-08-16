John W. 'Jack' Agne

Jack was employed for over 25 years at Marine Midland Bank, both in Auburn and in Syracuse, then worked in security at various locations around Central New York, and finally, at the Holiday Inn in Auburn, prior to retiring and providing loving care for his wife of almost 39 years, Judith “Judie” Agne. Jack contributed to his community through membership in the Auburn Lions Club, and being an active scout master. He was an avid photographer, and especially enjoyed nature photography. Other hobbies included coin collecting, model airplanes, football, the study of WWII, and air and space craft.