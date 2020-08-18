× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John W. 'Speedy' Stanton

Sept. 26, 1952 — Fri. Aug. 25, 2020

LOCKE — John W. "Speedy" Stanton, 67, of Locke, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at the Cayuga Medical Center, Ithaca.

Mr. Stanton was born Sept. 16, 1952 in Auburn, a son of the late William and Jean (Tyrrell) Stanton.

A lifelong resident of the Genoa-Locke area, John was a graduate of Southern Cayuga Central School and SUNY Morrisville, and had also attended Cornell University. He was employed for 31 years with the NYS Department of Corrections, and he truly enjoyed the camaraderie of his co-workers at the Cayuga Correctional Facility.

John loved sports. He was a big Baltimore Orioles and Buffalo Bills fan. He played several sports for many years, but baseball was his passion. He shared his passion and knowledge of the game with his sons. Whether he was coaching them at home or from the sidelines, discussing strategies or reviewing plays, he was their best spectator. He attended many games played by nieces and nephews as well. John was a communicant of the Good Shepherd Catholic Community.