VIENNA, VA - John William "Bill" Stapleton, 72, of Vienna, VA, peacefully passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2023 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Bill was born on December 1, 1950 to the late Dr. Thomas D. and Wilhelmina Stapleton in Auburn, NY.

Bill's educational journey began at Mount Carmel High School in Auburn, NY. In 1969, he graduated from Manlius Military Academy in Manlius, NY, and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Scranton in 1973. It was during his time at the University of Scranton that he crossed paths with the love of his life, Katherine Retzlaff, whom he married in August 1976.

Bill and Kathi enjoyed many vacations and incredible memories in their 44 years of marriage. Bill was a devoted father to his daughters, Christine and Patricia, and a proud grandfather to Erik and Paige.

Shortly after college, Bill began and found his niche in the computer software business industry. He was very successful and enjoyed learning new aspects and challenging himself each year. Bill had an incredible work ethic and enjoyed setting and working towards goals.

Bill was exceptional at making and keeping long lasting friendships from every stage of his life. Growing up, Bill was always active playing baseball, basketball or trying to be like his older siblings. Christie and Tricia were always a top priority in Bill's life, whether it was playing tennis, going sledding, a late-night ice cream run or playing foosball. All the while keeping up with Washington DC's Football Team (Redskins).

Bill is survived by his daughters Christie Montgomery (Sean), Tricia Skoglund (Peter); grandchildren Erik and Paige; sisters: Sheila Stapleton (Vince Dean), Miriam Moynihan (Kevin); sisters-in-law Helene Stapleton, Barbara Retzlaff (Jim Igo); and nieces and nephews Shannon Stapleton, Meghan Steenburg (Eric), T. David Stapleton, III, Brendan Moynihan (Leigh), Caragh Lengle (Christopher) and all their children. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother, T. David Stapleton, Jr.; nephew Armando Galindo, Jr.; as well as his beloved wife, Kathi. Bill lived a fulfilled life and will be greatly missed by his family and friends, who loved him dearly.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 29, 2023 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 8601 Wolftrap Rd. SE, Vienna, VA 22182. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.