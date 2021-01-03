Jonathan C. Chapman

Jan. 14, 1947 - Dec. 26, 2020

PETERBOROUGH - Jonathan C. Chapman, age 73, of Peterborough, passed away peacefully, in the presence of his loving family, at his home on December 26, 2020. He was born in Auburn, NY on January 14, 1947, the son of Max and Virginia (D'Agostino) Chapman.

Jon was raised in Auburn, NY, where he attended St. Mary's School and Mt. Carmel High School.

It was during his years in high school that he discovered his love for music and drumming, and he followed his passion as a professional drummer from high school through his time at Syracuse University, where he earned his Bachelors degree and Masters degree in Accounting. His former band mate and long time friend, Bob Piorun, has created a musical memorial to Jon, which can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3rE2feB.

Jon began his career as an accountant with Ernst & Ernst, now Ernst & Young (E&Y) in Syracuse, NY. Upon making partner in 1986, Jon was transferred to the Boston office and relocated with his family to Hingham, MA. After retirement from E&Y in 2002, Jon joined Feeley and Driscoll, a Boston accounting firm, as partner. Feeley and Driscoll was acquired by BDO in May of 2016, where he remained as a partner until his retirement in June of 2017.