Jonathan 'JB' Brown

Sept. 17, 1997 - Sept. 3, 2022

AUBURN — Jonathan "JB" Brown, 24, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. He was born Sept. 17, 1997 in Auburn, NY. He was born to Cynthia and John Brown.

Jonathan attended school in Union Springs but graduated from Auburn High School. Jonathan was an amazing young man with a bright future ahead of him.

Jonathan was a loving, caring, respectful person and was the type of guy to give the shirt off his back to help anyone that needed it. He was loved by so many people and will forever be in a hearts and minds.

He is survived by his father, John Brown; his mother, Cynthia Brown; his sisters: Ashley (Justin) Wayne, Sara Brown, Brittany (Destiny) Brown, Mackenna Brown and Adrianna Brown; his nephews: Dominic, Mason, Logan and Kai; his niece, Mackenzie. He is also survived by his aunts: Carole Burns, Cathy Brill, Colleen King, Pebbles Brown, Juanita Martinez and Maria Porter; uncles: Chris King, Tim Brown and Tom Brown; cousins and many friends. We love you JB! Gone but never forgotten. He was predeceased by his grandmothers, Gail Foster and Doris Brown and grandfather, Santos Martinez.

"I chase the sunsets in hopes of meeting you at the horizon, where Heaven and Earth collide."

Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.