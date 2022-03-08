Joni Kuczek

May 19, 1953 - March 5, 2022

AUBURN — Joni Kuczek, 68, of Auburn, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, with her family by her side. Born in Auburn on May 19, 1953, Joni was the daughter of the late Andrew and Josephine Emmi Kuczek.

Joni is survived by her children: Jodi Kuczek, of Newfield, NY and Brian Kuczek, of Phoenix, AZ; siblings: Mary Ann Kuczek, Andrew (Helen) Kuczek, of Auburn, NY, Stephen Kuczek and David (Patricia) Kuczek, of Phoenix, AZ; a special sister-in-law, Beverly Kuczek; her grandchildren: Josie Westmiller and Austin Kuczek, of Newfield, NY; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

In addition to her parents, Joni was predeceased by her brother Michael Kuczek.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 10, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 10:15 a.m., followed by entombment at St. Joseph's Cemetery.

