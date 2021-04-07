 Skip to main content
AUBURN — Jorge L. Sanchez, 33, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

Jorge was the life of the party and he had such an infectious laugh. Jorge was an avid outdoors person and enjoyed swimming. He was a son, brother, father and his kids were his lifeline.

He is survived by, mother, Ilga Baez; stepfather, Adam Baez; children: Jovonnie, Javierah, Jorge Jr. and Jesus Sanchez; siblings: Judy Sanchez and Joshua Donovan, Roberto Sanchez and Emily Pine, Michael Baez, Alex Baez; uncle Ivan (Lavern) Perez; nephews: Jordan, Isaiah and Vincent; several cousins. Jorge was predeceased by his father Roberto Sanchez, Sr.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021 at the Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

