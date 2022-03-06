Joseph A. Carbonaro Jr.

AUBURN - Joseph A. Carbonaro Jr., 87, of Auburn, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning March 2, 2022 at Auburn Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was a lifelong resident of Auburn, the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Locastro) Carbonaro, Sr.

Joe was a longtime communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church. He worked for more than 34 years at General Electric and retired from T.R.W. Joseph enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was an excellent bowler and member of the 700 Club. Joe loved spending time with his family and especially loved the times spent with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed wintering in Florida with the love of his life, his wife Rena.

He is survived by his loving children Lori (Gary) Tringali, Joseph (Becky) Carbonaro III, Thomas (Melissa) Carbonaro, Robert (Tanya) Carbonaro; nine grandchildren; a brother Charles Carbonaro; several brothers and sisters-in-law; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Rena (Young) Carbonaro in 2018.

Private services and burial were already held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to St. Francis of Assisi Church, 303 Clark St., Auburn.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.