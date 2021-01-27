Joseph A. Jerome

April 7, 1959 - Jan. 25, 2021

FREEVILLE — Joseph A. Jerome, 61, of Freeville, passed away at home after a long battle with ALS.

Born April 7, 1959 in Endicott he was the son of the late Gabriel P. and Gloria Jerome.

Joe graduated from Dryden High School in 1978 where he played football, baseball and wrestled. Joe also graduated from Tompkins Cortland Community College in 1981 where he also wrestled. He later went on to coach wrestling in the community he grew up in, coaching his son Anthony and becoming a mentor and positive influence in the life of many young athletes. Joe retired as a police officer from Tompkins Cortland Community College in 2017.

As was his way, he fought this disease tooth and nail. Determined to get out hunting and fishing until the end. Joe was an avid hunter and fisherman. Hunting and fishing all around the country. His spring and summers were spent camping and fishing for walleyes on Oneida Lake.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, Sandra; his son, Anthony (Colleen Cracchiola); his daughter, Tania (Aaron Brennsteiner); and his grandson, Aiden Brennsteiner; his brothers: Gabe Jerome (Jean) and John Jerome; also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.

There will be no services or calling hours. We are hopeful that a Celebration of Life gettogether can be planned in the near future. Donations can be made in Joe's name to the Sean M Healey and AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital or to Team Gleason. Online condolences at www.perkinsfh.com.