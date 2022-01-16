Joseph A. Liseno Jr.

AUBURN - Joseph Liseno, 61, of Auburn died unexpectedly on Thursday, January 13, 2022 in Auburn Community Hospital.

In partnership with his brothers, Joe was an owner of multiple Subway Restaurants located in Auburn and the Syracuse area. He was a graduate of Auburn High School, and a communicant of St. Mary's Church.

Joe dealt with serious health issues for many years with courage, grace, and an unshakable faith. His love of music and his devotion to his family sustained him throughout his adult life. His strength, perspective, and genuine concern for others was reflected in the love and admiration that he received from his large extended family and many friends. He was an inspiration to many, and will be truly missed by all who knew him.

Joe was predeceased by his loving parents, Joseph, Sr., who died in 1987, and Eleanor (Colella) Liseno, who died in 2020. He is survived by his brothers David (Cheri) of Elbridge, and Billy Liseno of Camillus; uncles Raymond Colella of Prosser, WA, Edward Colella of Auburn, and Albert (Sandy) Colella of Auburn; and aunt Lillian Colella of Auburn; nephews Jeramie (Rachel) of Union Springs, Cory (Daniella) of Park Ridge, NJ, Justin of Camillus, and Nick of Rochester; great-nieces Leah, Rowan, and Abigail; great-nephews Mason, Draven, and Matteo; and many cousins.

Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 from 10:00–10:45 a.m. in St. Mary's Church with a Mass of Christian Burial offered at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in the family plot at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fleming.

Mask is mandatory at all times.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Salvation Army of Auburn, NY, 18 East Genesee Street, Auburn, NY 13021

