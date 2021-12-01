Joseph Ambrose Rich

Jan. 26, 1931 - Nov. 25, 2021

MURRELLS INLET, SC — Joseph Ambrose Rich, 90, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet, SC. He was born on Jan. 26, 1931 in Philadelphia, PA.

Along with his parents, Joe is reunited in passing with his wife of over 64 years, Mrs. Arlene L. Rich; his sister, Roseanne Baker; his beloved grandson, Joey Mitchell; and several brothers and a sister-in-law.

Joe proudly served our country in the United States Air Force. Following his honorable discharge, Joe went on to become a skilled welder for many years. In his free time, Joe was an avid golfer with a love for the outdoors. He relished time spent hunting and was a dedicated safety instructor. Above all else, Joe loved his family with his whole heart. He will be deeply missed.

Left to cherish Joe's memory are his adoring children: Joseph J. Rich, of Murrells Inlet, Linda Mitchell, of Newark, NY, Pamela Kudla, of Murrells Inlet and Michael Rich and wife, Amy, of Pasadena, MD; grandchildren: Wendy, David, and Kristie; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; a large, loving extended family; and many supportive friends and neighbors.

A Celebration of Joe's Life will be held at a later date. Those details will be announced when finalized.

