Joseph C. Campanella

Nov. 18, 1951 - May 16, 2022

LANSING — Joseph Charles Campanella, 70, of Lansing, NY, passed away suddenly at home on May 16, 2022. Born in Knoxville, TN, on Nov. 18, 1951, he was the son of the late Salvatore and Mildred (Hantz) Campanella. Joe was employed as a truck driver for Austic Trucking in Interlaken, NY.

Joe loved his family and friends more than anything. On April 27, 1985, he married Sharon Hess Ettinger and devoted his life to her; they truly cherished each other. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, tending to his flower gardens, and feeding and watching the birds in his backyard. Weekends were mostly spent at home, mowing the lawn, tending to the gardens, and spending time with family.

Joe was also a fan of Syracuse University lacrosse and NASCAR. He was a communicant of St. Catherine of Siena Parish and a lifetime member of OOIDA (Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association).

In addition to his beloved wife of 37 years, Sharon Campanella; Joe is survived by his children: Shannon Bell (Donnie) and Joey Ettinger (Lisa); grandchildren: Samantha, Emily, Stephanie and LJ; five great-grandchildren; siblings: Chuck Campanella (Cindy), Mary Campanella and Judy Campanella; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; including special nephews: Jason, Joe, Zach and Josh Campanella.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Joseph Marcoux at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at St. Catherine of Siena, 309 Siena Drive, Ithaca, NY 14850. The family will be present to receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of mass. Interment will be at a later date in Moravia, NY.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks those who would like to make a contribution in Joe's memory to kindly consider the SPCA of Tompkins County, 1640 Hanshaw Road, Ithaca, NY 14850, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

