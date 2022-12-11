 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joseph C. Durnford

Joseph C. Durnford

June 5, 1967 - Dec. 6, 2022

CONQUEST - Joseph C. Durnford, 55, of Spring Lake Road, Conquest, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022 in Auburn Community Hospital. Born June 5, 1967, he is the son of Mabel Cameron Scott and the late John Joseph Durnford. A graduate of Port Byron High School, Class of 1986.

Joe was a skilled contractor and enjoyed doing handyman-type repairs for friends and family.

In addition to his mother Mabel, he is survived by his children, sisters Michele Pyle (Curtis) of Conquest and Charlene Stafford (Jason) of Conquest; nieces and a nephew; and aunt, Beverly Lundberg of MI.

Calling hours for Joe will be conducted Wednesday, December 14, 2022 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport.

To offer condolences, please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.

