Joseph Daniel Juli

April 6, 1959 - Nov. 26, 2021

NILES — Joseph Daniel Juli, 62, of Niles, NY, passed away Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at his home.

Joseph was born April 6, 1959, the son of the late William and Dorothy (Kany) Juli. He graduated from Moravia High School in 1977. Joseph was employed as an auto body mechanic with Oakwood Service Center. He enjoyed working on his vehicles and building things in his workshop.

Joseph is survived by his two daughters: Tiffany Ann Juli, of Hallandale Beach, FL, Heather Marie Hudon and her husband, Michael, of Tully, NY; four grandchildren: Harry Allen Skinkle III, Cohen Hudon, Charlotte Hudon and Camden Hudon. He is also survived by his brothers: Robert (Katherine) Juli, of Morisonville, FL, Rev. Hiermonk Kyrill (Stephen Juli), Very Rev. Igumen Mefodii (Basil Juli), both of Palmyra, VA, Bernard (Debra) Juli, of Niles, NY; his sister Debra Juli, of Auburn, NY; and many loving nieces and nephews and relatives.

Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family, there are no calling hours.

Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home.

