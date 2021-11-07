Dr. Joseph 'Doc' Peone Jr.

Sept. 6, 1936 - Nov. 1, 2021

SENECA FALLS - Dr. Joseph "Doc" Peone, Jr., born in Seneca Falls, NY on September 6, 1936, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2021 following an illness of several months. He will be greatly missed by all those fortunate enough to call him husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph, Sr. and Susan Peone (nee Ferrara), infant son Thomas, and brothers Eugene and Richard. He is survived by his beloved wife Jane B.W. Peone, whom he married on December 28, 1957, his brother Anthony, and his four children, Sarah Johnston (nee Peone), Matthew Peone, Nathan Peone (Tammi), and J. Foster Peone. He was known as "Poppy" to his six grandchildren, Alexandre Johnston (Nicole), Austin Johnston (Brianna), Nicholas Peone (Jennifer), Vincent Peone (Callie), Zaccarie Peone (Meghan), and Marissa Plaster (Alex), and four great-grandchildren, Elia, Emmaline, Miles, and Luca, with a fifth due in April. Joseph's greatest accomplishment was the bond he shared with Jane, their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Joseph graduated Mynderse Academy in 1954, then earned both a BS and MS in Chemistry, Physics and General Science at the New York State College for Teachers in Albany. In 1965 he received his Special Program Certificate through the University of Scranton's Graduate School, Special Program of Studies in Modern Physics. He later earned his PhD in Chemistry from Clarkson College of Technology in 1971.

Joseph's teaching career began in 1959 at Susquehanna Valley High School in Conklin, NY and spanned 58 years and multiple institutions including SUNY, Penn State, Thomas Nelson Community College, Mynderse Academy, and Wells College. He was known as "Doc" by the countless students he taught and mentored throughout the years, and even those few who failed Doc's classes admired and respected him. He viewed every lesson as an opportunity to both educate and entertain and his students loved him for it. In addition to teaching, he held several administrative positions and ran successfully for public office on several occasions.

Joseph loved Civil War and WWII history, was a voracious reader, a prolific writer, a fine musician, and an athlete. He loved to write and perform songs for family and friends; he also loved sailing and cycling and biked throughout the Finger Lakes region and as far away as Virginia. He adored his grandchildren and was always supportive of their unique endeavors and available for a dose of Poppy's wisdom when needed. He was their greatest fan at every event in which they participated.

The family thanks Seneca Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center for the compassionate care provided in Joseph's final months, and Joseph's childhood pal John Scialdone. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Please consider a donation in honor of "Doc" to Finger Lakes Health Foundation c/o Aubrey DeMillo, 196 North St., Geneva, NY 14456.

To leave online condolences, messages for the family, or find additional information, please visit DoranFuneralHome.com.