Joseph E.R. 'Roma' Caza, Sr.

Sept. 7, 1941 - May 16, 2022

MORAVIA - Joseph E. R. "Roma" Caza, Sr., 80, of Moravia, NY, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022 at The Commons in Auburn, NY following a long illness.

Joe "Roma" was born Sept. 7, 1941 in Auburn, NY, the son of the late Roma and Alice (LaLonde) Caza. He had been a resident of Niles and Moravia where he and his one true love Sharon Marie (Muldoon) Caza raised their six children.

Joe was brought up on the Caza family farm in Niles. Joe enlisted with the U.S. Marine Corps in 1959 and proudly served his country. In the early 1970s Joe started Caza Construction which he ran for many years, a business in which he took great pride in. Joe reconstructed several area churches, including Christ United Methodist Church of Locke and Moravia, and 1st Baptist Church of Moravia. One of his proudest projects was the Cortland First United Methodist Church which he built from the ground up. (Building from the foundation to the last shingle on the roof was Joe's philosophy)

Joe always embraced his Canadian roots in which he had many great times with his Canadian relatives who would come visit at least once a year and camp out in the yard with big bonfires.

Joe was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Sharon in 1998; his fiance, Shirley Nadge in 2021, his brother Ernal and his sister Jeanette.

He is survived by his children: Laurie (Mike) Sherwood, of Moravia, Timothy, of Auburn, Joseph, Jr. (Valerie), of Moravia, Edward (Cathilynn), of Niagara Falls, Christine (Dale) Lefave, of Niles and Kimberly (Gary) Feocco, of Sennett; sisters: Juliet Byrne and Marie Hilliard; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews; and close family friends Sam and Dorothy Brooks.

Calling hours will be held 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 22, 2022 at the Wade Funeral Home, 22 Church St., Moravia. Graveside services with Military Honors will be 11 a.m. Monday, May 23, 2022 in New Hope Cemetery, New Hope, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Alzheimer's Foundation of America or Dementia Society of America.