Joseph E. Seneca

AUBURN — Joseph E. Seneca, 74, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital.

He was a lifelong resident of Auburn, the son of the late John and Ida (Stoneburg) Seneca. Joe graduated from Central High School, Class of 1965. He served our country proudly during the Vietnam War as a member of the US Marines. Joe purchased Auburn Furniture in the early 80s, a business that is still family owned and operated by his son David. Besides being a master carpenter, Joe was a very skilled and talented painter. He also enjoyed gardening and bowling. He was most proud of the many projects he was able to help his three sons accomplish and finish.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary "Alice" (Olusczak) Seneca, with whom recently celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary; three sons: Michael (Shannon) Seneca, of Rochester, David (Laura) Seneca, of Auburn, Timothy (Emily) Seneca, of Syracuse; four grandchildren: Isabelle, Michael "Jack," Madeline and Olivia Seneca; seven siblings: Douglas (Audrey) Seneca, Donna Erickson, Laurie (Rusty) Grant, Nancy Maholick, William Seneca, Jeffrey (Lisa) Seneca, Christopher Seneca; as well as numerous nieces, nephews; and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by two brothers, John and Thomas Seneca.

Calling hours are this Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home. A service will be held this Friday morning, Nov. 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

Burial with military honors will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to either the Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.