Joseph F. Brechue

AUBURN - Joseph F. Brechue, 65, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in Auburn Community Hospital.

Born and raised in Auburn, NY, Joe enjoyed playing softball in his early years, winning the City Fast Pitch A League Championship as a member of Mr. Ed's.

After softball, he began his basketball coaching career. He was head basketball coach at Port Byron High School before eventually becoming Cayuga Community College's head coach. He was recognized as the 2013 Central New York Community College Coach of the Year. He later became the Athletic Director at Tyburn Academy and played a major role in getting their sports programs up and running.

Following his cancer diagnosis, he, along with close friend Sheri Quinn, established Stand By Me, a support group that has helped families throughout Central New York.

Joe retired from Auburn Correctional Facility after 30 years of service. For many years, he tended bar at Snapper's Sports Tavern where his sharp wit always drew a crowd.

Joe was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Nancy Brechue.

He is survived by his brother, Robert (Tina) Brechue; nieces Elizabeth (Joseph) Breidenbach and Haley (Nicholas) Vitale, as well as Nancy (Robert) Westover.

Calling hours will be Monday, January 16, 2023 from 10:30 AM–12:15 PM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Hyacinth Church, 63 Pulaski St. at 12:30 PM. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fleming.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Tyburn Academy, 17 Clymer Street, Auburn, in Joe's name.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence to the family.