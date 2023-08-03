Joseph F. Delaney

Joseph F. Delaney passed away July 31, 2023. He was 90 years old. Joe grew up on Owasco Lake in Fleming, NY, the son of John F. and Ellen Doyle Delaney.

At age 17, after the death of his father, Joe took over operations of the family's farm throughout his senior year at Holy Family High School in Auburn.

After graduation, he served as a sergeant in the Marine Corps at Kaneohe Bay Base in Hawaii during the Korean Conflict.

Following his keen and extensive interest in agriculture, Joe worked for many years as a sales manager for Ralston Purina, Diamond Automation, and DeKalb, and then retired from the NY State Canal Corp after working as Chief Lock Operator at Mud Locke in Cayuga and Mays Point in Tyre.

He is survived by three daughters: Michele Ryan (Tom), of Auburn, Lisa DePalma (Chris), of Geneva and Mary Wernecke (Bill), of GA; one son, Daniel, of Syracuse; grandchildren: Meghan Klimek, Stephanie Nervina, Danielle Martin, Lindsay DePalma, Christopher DePalma, and Emma, Elena, and Olivia Wernecke; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and his wife of 65 years, Celeste, Joe was predeceased by one brother, John Delaney, and three sisters: Irene Flaherty, Helen Worden, and Virginia Delaney.

Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Church. Burial with full Military Honors will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.

Joe often spoke fondly and appreciatively of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN for the quality care he received while there. Contributions may be made in his memory to the Mayo Clinic online at https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donateMC, or by mail to: Department of Development, Mayo Clinic, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905.

To offer condolences, please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.