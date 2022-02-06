Joseph F. Rondina

Jan. 7, 1927 - Feb. 1, 2022

MANHATTAN - Joseph F. Rondina, 95, an internationally renowned antiques dealer, died February 1, 2022 in his Manhattan home at 21 East 66th St, NY, NY, with family by his side.

Joseph was born in Auburn, NY on January 7, 1927 to Rose (Fiduccia) Rondina and Fred Rondina. He attended Auburn schools, graduated from Manlius Military Academy and served in World War II with the U.S. Army Occupation Forces stationed in Berlin, Germany. Returning stateside with a new appreciation of Art and History, he attended and graduated from the Whitman School of Design in New York City.

Mr. Rondina opened Joseph F. Rondina Antiques Ltd. in 1957 on East 62nd St. at Madison Avenue, in NY City's Upper East Side. He was one of the fortunate people whose profession perfectly coincided with his personal tastes. His interests focused on European, Chinese, Korean and Japanese furniture and objet d'art. A glance around his establishment and apartment above his shop, was likely to take in two or three cultures and several centuries.

His clientele included stars of the stage and screen, royalty, notables, dignitaries and denisons of the social register from the U.S. and abroad.

A highlight of his career was being invited to decorate a room at Tiffany & Co's flagship jewelry store on 5th Avenue for a special event called "Breakfast at Tiffany's".

Mr. Rondina was featured in three issues of Architectural Digest, and was named one of five most trusted Interior Designers with a "Golden Eye" by the NY Times.

He is survived by his nieces Linda (Kevin) Jones, Syracuse NY, Nancy Luckwaldt (Dan Zollo) St. James City, FL; and nephew Fredric (Luz) Rondina, Miami FL; also great-niece Lindsay (Frank) Cullen, Syracuse NY; great-nephew Lawrence (Amanda) Luckwaldt Los Angeles, CA; and great-great-nephews Vincent and Gabriel Amorese, Syracuse NY; and great-great-niece Liv Luckwaldt, Los Angeles, CA.

Mr. Rondina was predeceased by his parents, sister Mary Rainone, brother William, niece Barbara Rondina and dear friend Philip Baloun.

A Calling Hour will be held Saturday, February 12, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at St Mary's Church, Auburn, NY. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:15 a.m. with the Reverend Frank Lioi, Pastor, as celebrant. Contributions may be made to St. Francis Church, Auburn NY. Mr. Rondina's family would like to thank Calvary Hospice of NYC for their kindness and care.

Funeral arrangements by Farrell Funeral Service, Inc., Auburn, NY.