AUBURN — Joseph H. Aadahl, 74, passed away Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 in Auburn Nursing Home after a short illness. Born Dec. 25, 1947, the son of the late Henry and Kristi Aadahl, Joseph was the first baby born that Christmas Day in Nassau County, Long Island. A newspaper article stated, "The stork was almost as busy as Santa."

Joe was an avid baseball fan and will be remembered for tossing his ball at the barn on the top of the hill on Weedsport-Sennett Road, "practicing." He became a fan of the New York Mets when they started and was the happiest when they won the World Series in 1969. Joe was able to attend several MLB games, most recently a Boston Red Sox game, and was a season ticket holder for several years for the Auburn Doubledays. He also enjoyed NFL football, NHL hockey and won several trophies while bowling with the ARC. He never met a stranger because everyone was his friend. Joe will be missed by many.