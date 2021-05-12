Joseph H. Fitzgerald
Oct. 19, 1927 - May 8, 2021
CANANDAIGUA — Joseph H. Fitzgerald, 93, passed away peacefully at home, on Saturday, May 8, 2021.
He is survived by six children: Molly Anne (Timothy) Hart, of Camillus, Kathleen (Christopher) Rice, of Newton, MA, Patricia (John) VanBrederode, of Rochester, Judy (Christopher) O'Donnell, of Canandaigua, Maura (Pete) Halliday, of Penfield and Dr. Daniel Fitzgerald, of Kingston; 10 grandchildren: Brian, Angelo, Joey, Riley, Keenan, Kaitlin, Erin (Zach), Austin, Declan and Tara; two great-grandchildren: Aria and Robert; two brothers: Robert Fitzgerald and David (Ruth) Fitzgerald; sister-in-law, Mary Louise Fitzgerald; many nieces; nephews; cousins and friends.
He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Anne (Costello) Fitzgerald in 2001; brother, Richard Fitzgerald in 2019; and sisters-in-law: Eileen and Kay Fitzgerald.
Joe was born in Auburn and was the son of Dennis and Alice (Maloney) Fitzgerald. He graduated from Cayuga Lake Academy in Aurora, NY in 1945 and was valedictorian of his class. Following high school, he enlisted in the US Marine Corps. After completing boot camp at Paris Island, he was assigned to the Marine Guard at the Naval Air Station in Opalocka, FL. In 1947, he entered St. Bonaventure University and earned his bachelor's degree.
Upon graduation, Joe accepted a position with a New York City bank. He later took a job in production control with an international oil company, working in Venezuela. Joe looked upon his years of working in and with people of other countries as a great learning experience.
Upon his return to the United States, he continued his commitment to manufacturing. Joe retired as controller at Chloride Electro Network in Caledonia, after many years there. He was a member of St. Mary's Church and Knights of Columbus, Council #1441, where he was the former Grand Knight and District Deputy.
Joe took a strong interest in politics and often worked with political candidates on such issues as pro-life and consolidation of local government. He was a frequent contributor to the editorial page of the Daily Messenger. A few years ago, Joe published a book called "Speak Up - It's Your Country." He and his daughter Molly traveled to Washington DC on Honor Flight #54 to see the memorials. Joe was an avid Boston Red Sox and Buffalo Bills fan. He enjoyed golfing and boating on Canandaigua and Cayuga lakes.
His funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary's Church, 95 N. Main St., Canandaigua.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, at 3 p.m., at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Aurora. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick's Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 296, Aurora, NY 13026 or American Legion Post 256, 454 N. Main St., Canandaigua, NY 14424.
Arrangements are by Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., Canandaigua. Condolences may be offered at www.johnsonkennedy.com.