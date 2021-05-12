Joseph H. Fitzgerald

Upon graduation, Joe accepted a position with a New York City bank. He later took a job in production control with an international oil company, working in Venezuela. Joe looked upon his years of working in and with people of other countries as a great learning experience.

Upon his return to the United States, he continued his commitment to manufacturing. Joe retired as controller at Chloride Electro Network in Caledonia, after many years there. He was a member of St. Mary's Church and Knights of Columbus, Council #1441, where he was the former Grand Knight and District Deputy.

Joe took a strong interest in politics and often worked with political candidates on such issues as pro-life and consolidation of local government. He was a frequent contributor to the editorial page of the Daily Messenger. A few years ago, Joe published a book called "Speak Up - It's Your Country." He and his daughter Molly traveled to Washington DC on Honor Flight #54 to see the memorials. Joe was an avid Boston Red Sox and Buffalo Bills fan. He enjoyed golfing and boating on Canandaigua and Cayuga lakes.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary's Church, 95 N. Main St., Canandaigua.