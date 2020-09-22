× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joseph H. Soccio

AUBURN — Joseph H. Soccio, 97, of Auburn, passed away peacefully, early Saturday morning, Sept. 19, 2020 in the comfort of his home.

He was a life resident of Auburn, the son of the late Jack and Julia (Thomas) Soccio. Joe was part of the first graduating class at West Senior High School, class of 1941.

Upon graduating, he served our country proudly in World War II in the Army Air Force, where he was the crew chief of the B-24 Liberator Bomber. Joe attained the honorable rank of sergeant. Joseph re-enlisted in the Air Force during the Korean War to valiantly fight for our country.

He would retire after more than 30 years of service at the former Alco Products, where he was the head of the mechanical laboratories division. Joe was a longtime communicant of St. Alphonsus Church. He was an avid hunter and gardener. Joe also loved coaching, especially the Auburn Lions Braves, Pony League team in which he captured two city championships during his nine seasons as coach. Joe was most happy, the times spent with his family and will be sadly missed by all of them.