Joseph J. Wargo

May 1, 1935 - Aug. 16, 2022

GENOA — Joseph J. Wargo, a longtime resident of Genoa, passed away Aug. 16, 2022 at the ripe old age of 87.

Joe was born in Pennington, NJ on May 1, 1935 on the family farm. Wargo Road was home for 26 years, until his marriage to Sharon Lamoray.

Marrying Sharon was a definite act of cradle robbery that led to 60 years together. They made their home in both Central NY and Northeast MO while Joe pursued dairy farming and pig farming.

While not a certified engineer, he certainly had an impressive resume of engineering marvels. Joe was the Rube Goldberg of the 21st Century. When large-scale farming was no longer his vocation, large-scale gardening took its place. All Joe's friends and neighbors benefited from his talents.

Throughout his life, Joe devoted himself to service. A Rotarian for the majority of his life, Joe was involved in student exchange programs, Father's Day brunches, Wheat Festivals, Election Day dinners, and fishing derbies. His devotion to Rotary was matched only by his commitment to the United Church of Genoa. He did whatever job needed to be done and always tried to keep the church basement ladies happy.

Joe is survived by his wife, Sharon; and three children: Michele, Mike (Michelle), and Jocelyn (Kevin). He was blessed with four grandchildren: Alysha, Brianna, Kevin, Jr. (Erin), and Josh (Natalie); and a great-grandchild, Priseis. Joe maintained a lifelong bond with his siblings. He is survived by two sisters: Elsie and Eleanor; and was met in Heaven by his brothers, Gene and Ernie. A plethora of extended family and friends made Joe's life complete.

Joe always advised his family to die young and leave a good-looking corpse. The family is thankful Joe didn't honor his own advice, and we were able to enjoy 87 years of his good and kind soul.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 at the United Church of Genoa. Private interment will be in the West Genoa Cemetery, King Ferry. There are no calling hours. Contributions, in lieu of flowers, are graciously directed to the United Church of Genoa, 10070 NYS Rt. 90, Genoa, NY 13071. Arrangements are entrusted to the Shurtleff Funeral Home.