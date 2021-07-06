Joseph M. Brugan

PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, PA - Joseph M. Brugan passed away on June 28th, 2021. Joseph (Mark) was born in 1953 to parents Joseph J. Brugan and Marie T. McCarthy in Auburn, New York.

Upon graduating from Port Byron Central School in 1971, he earned a Masters Degree in Ceramic Engineering from The New York State College of Ceramics at Alfred University in 1977.

Joseph made his home in Penn Forest Township, PA.

Joseph achieved the rank of Captain in the U.S. Army Reserve where he served through 1993, and retired as VP Sales and Marketing from FLSmidth & Co. in 2017. He traveled the globe extensively throughout his career.

Joseph is survived by his wife Rose, son Paul and wife April and grandsons Keith Edward and Wyatt Joseph.

A private memorial will be held.