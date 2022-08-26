Joseph M. Costello

AUBURN — Joseph M. Costello, 24 years old, passed away unexpectedly Friday evening, Aug. 19, 2022.

He was born in Auburn, the beloved son of Christopher and Maryann (Bond) Costello.

Joe or JoJo as he was known by his family and friends was amazing, caring, loving son, brother, nephew and friend. Joe was an Auburn High School graduate, Class of 2015 and Cayuga Community College graduate, Class of 2018, with a degree in Science and Liberal Arts. While in high school, Joe was a standout track and cross-country athlete for the Auburn Maroons.

Joe was currently employed as a mail carrier for the US Postal Service in Baldwinsville. He loved being outdoors, and especially enjoyed fishing with his cousins and riding his motorcycle. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and online gamer. Above everything, Joe loved and cherished his family. He was an amazing young man who will forever live on in the hearts of those he touched.

He is survived by his loving parents, Chris and Maryann Costello; his loving sister, Mariah Costello; paternal grandmother, Barbara Canute; paternal great-grandparents, Melvin and Barbara Snyder, Sr.; aunt, Bernice (Brian) Muldrow; uncle, Richard Bond, Jr; uncle, William (Alicia) Costello, Sr.; uncle, Paul Gronau, Jr.; several cousins; especially: Brianna, Skye and Keisha Muldrow, Tarissa, Kassandra, William, Jr. and Colton Costello, Andre, Jr. and Kayla Telfair and Malik Alim; as well as numerous friends; and his beloved feline friend Olive.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Richard Bond, Sr. and Beverly Haitz-Bond, great-aunt, Mary "Nanny" Haitz, uncle, Sheldon Bond and paternal grandfather, Burton Canute, Jr.

Calling hours are this Sunday afternoon, Aug. 28, 2022 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. A brief service will immediately follow the calling hours on Sunday. Funeral services are Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 at 10 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery.