Joseph M. Lasagna

May 21, 1949 - Jan. 4, 2021

AUBURN — Joseph M. Lasagna, 71, beloved Husband, Dad, Brother, Uncle, Friend and Neighbor passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, with his loving family by his side and in his heart. A lifelong resident of Auburn, Joe was born on May 21, 1949 to Tom Lasagna and Mary and John Bizzari.

He graduated from West High School, served in the Navy, and earned a degree in Electrical Engineering from Cayuga Community College. He spent nearly his entire career working for NYSEG where he made many lifelong friends. His greatest achievement, of which he was most proud, was raising and providing for his family which he did with unending love and devotion.

Joe was predeceased by his loving mother Mary and father Tom; his stepfather John Bizzari; his brother James "Jimmy" Bizzari; and his brother-in-law Harold "Red" Brown. He is survived by so many who will forever miss him, including his wife of 41 years, Fran, of Auburn; his daughter, Amy (Eric), of New Fairfield, CT; his sisters and brothers: Phyllis, Raymond, MaryEllen, and John "Johnny"; along with many loving nieces and nephews.