Joseph Nicholas Gormley

June 10, 1934 - July 20, 2022

GROSSE POINT, MI — Joseph Nicholas Gormley, 88, of Grosse Point, died on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

He was the beloved husband of Donna Gormley, to whom he would have been married 64 years on July 26, 2022.

Loving father of: Megan Jetton, Peter Gormley (Sheila), Chris Castello (Bob), Tracy Marsom (Matt), Paul Gormley (Ellen), Kate Hopper (Pat); cherished grandfather of 17; and great-grandfather of four; he is also survived by three sisters and two brothers. He was predeceased by his parents, Francis and Dorothea Gormley and sister, Mary Beth Cicione.

Joseph was born on June 10, 1934 in Rochester, NY. He was a graduate of Holy Family High School, Auburn; attended Cornell University and graduated from St. Bonaventure University. He attended Naval Flight School and served in the U.S. Navy from 1957-1960 spending time on the battleship Wisconsin.

He was employed by Public Bank and Ford Motor Credit, Co. and was later self employed as a manufacturers representative for many years. He enjoyed reading, sailing, tennis, cross-country skiing and root beer floats.

A service for immediate family took place on July 23, 2022 at the Bon Secours Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials may be remembered to Hospice of Michigan (hom.org) or Bon Secours Chapel at Beaumont Hospital Grosse Point, 468 Cadieux, Grosse Point, MI 48230.

An Interment will be held in October at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn with the date and time to be announced.

Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY.