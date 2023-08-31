Oct. 22, 1938 - Aug. 28, 2023

AUBURN - Joseph O'Hearn, aged 84, a devoted husband, loving father, and proud Veteran, peacefully passed away on August 28, 2023, at Auburn Community Hospital in Auburn, NY.

Born on October 22, 1938, and raised in Auburn, NY, Joseph was a cherished figure in his community, leaving behind a legacy of love, dedication, and a passion for history.

Joseph's journey began in Auburn, where he attended school and cultivated a strong work ethic that would guide him through various stages of his life. He honorably served in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1959, proudly contributing to his country.

Music was an integral part of Joseph's life, and he found solace in country melodies and the timeless tunes of the Beatles. He shared his love for music with his family, playing the Beatles' "Happy Birthday" song whenever a family member celebrated another year of life. Joseph's harmonica melodies also echoed through his home, a testament to his creative spirit.

Joseph's professional journey took him along different paths, from General Products in Union Springs to Tessy Plastics in Auburn, and ultimately to Lowe's Companies, Inc. in Auburn, NY.

In his retirement, he embarked on a new endeavor, starting the pamphlet "O'Hearn's Histories" between 2000 to 2014. Through this publication, he shared his passion for history and his deep appreciation for Auburn, NY, and Cayuga County. His dedication to preserving local heritage and sharing stories of historical events and individuals showcased his commitment to community and culture.

Joseph's affinity for feline companions revealed his compassionate nature, and his love for cats brought warmth and comfort to his life. Joseph's journey was forever entwined with that of his beloved wife, Evelyn, to whom he had been married for 59 years. Their enduring bond served as an inspiration to all who knew them.

Joseph O'Hearn was predeceased by his cherished wife, Evelyn (Babcock) O'Hearn; and his daughter, Katie (O'Hearn) Gehring. He is survived by his daughters Sharon Lehtonen, Debra Terranova (Robert Anzalone), Michelle Walters; and son, Joseph O'Hearn, Jr.; his grandchildren Nicole Almand, Jackop Lehtonen, Danielle Donovan, Daniel Gaumer, Tori Gaumer, Joshua Gehring, Joseph Gehring, Sean Gehring, Ryan Gehring, Jacob O'Hearn, Michael O'Hearn, Benjamin O'Hearn, Tyler O'Hearn; and eleven great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held for immediate family members at White Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Joseph's name to Hospice of the Finger Lakes at: Contact Hospice - Hospice of Central New York and Hospice of the Finger Lakes.