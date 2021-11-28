Joseph P. Castelli

April 25, 1946 - Nov. 11, 2021

PALM COAST, FL - Joseph P. Castelli, 75, passed away from complications of Lewy Body Dementia on November 11, 2021 in Palm Coast, Florida.

Predeceased by his parents, Robert (Bob) and Marguerite (Peg) Castelli.

Survived by his loving wife, Diane Castelli, and his sisters Bonnie (Jack) Cholette and Dianne Castelli (Ken Kapcha); several nieces and nephews and numerous family members and friends.

Joe was born in Auburn, NY in 1946, living there through his high school and college years. He subsequently moved to Union Springs where he owned and operated Castelli's Marina.

In 1981 he married Diane and they spent many enjoyable years on Cayuga Lake before retiring to Florida. Joe loved his family and friends, never minded a hard-day's work, but also enjoyed his free time, especially fishing. Diane and his extended family will treasure their memories and miss his loving, respectful and forgiving nature. He continued to be optimistic and accepting through the long battle with his illness.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory may be made to your favorite charity.

Heritage Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family.