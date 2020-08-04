Joseph P. DeLaney

Joe was a graduate of Skaneateles High School and Utica College. In both high school and college, Joe excelled in sports and was recognized for his athletic abilities. Joe dedicated his life to a career in the construction industry, including 18 years at Suit-Kote Corporation. He was one of a kind and always gave the perfect advice, which was usually accompanied by a witty joke. Joe was kind-hearted and would always put others before himself. He lived life to the fullest and always believed the glass was half full, and best if it was filled with milk and a couple of cookies on the side. His true passion was to mentor others and help them realize their full potential. He coached youth baseball, basketball, and ran the Bill DeLaney Basketball League for many years. He enjoyed his yearly trek to Notre Dame to enjoy a football game and the traditions around campus. Joe enjoyed visiting Sanibel Island in the winter and had a knack for finding perfect, rare seashells to add to his collection. Joe found his true “happy place” at his camp on Skaneateles Lake, where he appreciated all that nature had to offer and enjoyed soaking in the early mornings as the sun rose over the eastern hills. When he wasn't at the lake, he could be found driving his pickup throughout the area with his beloved golden retriever, Duncan. For all of those avid obituary readers like Joe, he would like to extend his apologies for bringing down the average age today.