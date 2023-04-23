Joseph R. Cottrell Jr.
AUBURN - Joseph R. Cottrell Jr., 64, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly on March 30, 2023. Joe was a graduate of Jordan Eldridge High School.
Joe was very much a history fanatic. Researching and writing about the early colonial years and how our country came to be. He also enjoyed going to Rendezvous with his wife and friends, living as the early settlers did in the 1800s.
Joe is survived by his wife of 19 years, Valerie; and his mother, Virginia Doyle. He was predeceased by his father, Joseph R. Cottrell, Sr.
At this time, there are no services.
