Dr. Joseph R. Mautz

April 29, 1939 - Nov. 9, 2021

LIVERPOOL - Dr. Joseph R. Mautz, 82, of Liverpool, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Upstate University Hospital. Born in Syracuse, he was raised in Cicero, NY, graduating from North Syracuse High School.

Joe continued his studies at Syracuse University receiving his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees and completed his education obtaining his Doctorate. Joe stayed at Syracuse University where he enjoyed a long and rewarding career as a Research Associate and Adjunct Professor. Joe was a Life Fellow of the IEEE. His dedication and work were recognized worldwide.

In 1991, he was united in marriage to Barbara A. Schillawski, a blessed union of 30 years. Joe had a passion for cycling. As a matter of fact, it was his preferred choice of transportation if possible. He competed in events all around NYS and also in France. In 1979 and 1983, he participated in the single bike Paris-Brest-Paris long distance endurance bike ride. In 1987, Joe and Barb also competed in the tandem bike Paris-Brest-Paris. He was a member of the Onondaga Cycling Club and the Adirondack Mountain Club.

Surviving to cherish his memory is his wife, Barbara A. Mautz of Liverpool; his brother, Julius Mautz of Cicero, NY; sister, Marilyn (Mautz) Hoffman of Arlington, VA; and his canine companion, his buddy Bailey.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 15, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Maurer Funeral Home, Inc., 300 Second Street, Liverpool, NY 13088. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at funeral home with burial to follow in Fort Hill Cemetery in Auburn, NY.

Contributions can be made to the charity of one's choice.

Joe's family would like to thank his team of caregivers for the dedication and care that was provided to him this past year.

