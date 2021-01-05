Joseph R. Rafferty

Jan. 6, 1934 - Jan . 2, 2021

AURORA — Joseph R. Rafferty, 86, of Aurora, passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at his home. He was born Jan. 6, 1934 in Ledyard, a son of the late Leo P. and Cora (Harvey) Rafferty, Sr.

A lifelong Aurora area resident, Joe served in the Marine Corps and was a self-employed stone mason. In his later years, he worked for the Aurora Shoe Company. He was also an avid deer hunter.

In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by his wife, Mary Jane (Smith) Rafferty in 2006; his sister, Elizabeth Teeter; and his brothers, John, George, William, Hugh, Edward, Leroy and Leo Rafferty.

He is survived by his children: Scott Rafferty (Veronica), of Aurora, Todd Rafferty, of Genoa, Jill Rafferty, of Aurora, and Rhonda Dixon (Jamie), of Aurora; 10 grandchildren: Amber Rafferty VanNostrand and Seth Rafferty, Joseph, Paige, Zachary, Caroline, George, Sam, Nick and Maddie Rafferty; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Agnes Weldon, of Union Springs; and many nieces and nephews.

At Joe's (Bob's) request, there are no public calling hours or services.