Joseph R. Spin

CAYUGA — Joseph R. Spin, 81, of Cayuga, died peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Joe was a life resident of the Auburn area, the son of the late Joseph and Eva (Smartz) Spin.

He was a Corrections Officer at Auburn Correctional Facility, retiring in 1980. He was a communicant of SS Peter & Paul Church, a member of the Knights of Columbus, and the former West End Club. Joe volunteered with the YMCA Handicapped Pool program for more than 22 years.

Joe is survived by his wife, Judy Green Spin; son, Scott Spin; and his daughter, Julie and her husband, Patrick Walsh; also survived by his grandchildren: Maryalice, Cecilia, Anna, Lillianna and Elizabeth Spin, and Aidan, Bryce and Liam Walsh

Funeral services for Joe will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 in SS. Peter & Paul Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family at church, from 9 a.m., prior to the service. Masks must be worn, social distancing and Covid capacity restrictions will be observed.

Contributions may be made in Joe's memory to the Cayuga Volunteer Fire Dept.

Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home.

To leave a message of condolence go to www.plisfuneralhome.com