Joseph Raymond Theriault

AUBURN - Joseph Raymond Theriault, 87, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at The Commons on Saint Anthony. "Ray" as he was affectionately known by his family and friends, was born in West Carthage, the son of the late Joseph and Melinda (Malboeuf) Theriault.

Ray was an excellent athlete and excelled in basketball, baseball and football. He was also an avid golfer and a former NYS Horseshoe Champion. Ray proudly served in the U.S. Navy in Japan during the Korean War. He was a master craftsman, built PeachTree Units for elaborate homes and worked numerous years for Onondaga Windows and Doors.

He is survived by his children Deborah Nuber and fiance Nicholas Barone, Thom Theriault, Jill Theriault, and Gabrielle Roberts; his sister Carol Ann (Terry) Lynch; as well as several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Ray was predeceased by his wife, Rita, two brothers Ed and Joseph, and sister Helen Moskos and her husband George.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded. Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.